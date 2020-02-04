HSA Commercial to Develop 1 MSF Industrial Business Park in Bristol, Wisconsin

Bristol Highlands Commerce Center will include three buildings upon completion.

BRISTOL, WIS. — HSA Commercial Real Estate has completed the acquisition of a 68-acre site in Bristol near I-94 and the Wisconsin-Illinois border. The company has received city approval to develop an industrial business park consisting of three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet. The first two speculative buildings are slated for completion later this year, including a 157,300-square-foot warehouse and a 471,950-square-foot distribution center. Known as Bristol Highlands Commerce Center, the park will include walking paths, landscaping and a detention pond. Building clear heights will range from 32 to 36 feet. Partners in Design Architects, Pinnacle Engineering and Premier Design + Build make up the project team.