HSA Commercial to Develop Three New Spec Warehouses Totaling 1.2 MSF in Southeast Wisconsin

This rendering shows plans for OakView II Industrial, a 154,810-square-foot building in Oak Creek.

SOMERS AND OAK CREEK, WIS. — Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate has unveiled plans to build three new speculative warehouses totaling nearly 1.2 million square feet in Southeast Wisconsin. Highland Commerce Center of Somers will span 910,000 square feet in Somers. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter with completion slated for the second quarter of 2023. The project will feature a clear height of 40 feet.

OakView II Industrial will span 154,810 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet. The project will be situated within the OakView Business Park in Oak Creek. Construction is scheduled to begin in June with completion slated for October. HSA also plans to build 150 West Oakview Industrial in the OakView Business Park. That building will span 131,244 square feet with a clear height of 32 feet. Construction is expected to begin in May and wrap up in September.

The project team for all three buildings includes Pinnacle Engineering Group as civil engineer and Chicago-based Partners in Design as architect. PREMIER Design + Build Group will serve as general contractor for the Somers project, while Riley Construction will build both properties in Oak Creek.