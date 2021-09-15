HSA PrimeCare Acquires 16,513 SF Medical Office Building in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

The building is 95 percent occupied by two tenants.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — HSA PrimeCare, the healthcare real estate division of Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, has acquired a 16,513-square-foot medical office building in Wauwatosa near Milwaukee. Located at 3040 N. 117th St., the property is 95 percent occupied with approximately 825 square feet of leasable space. Tenants include Ascension Medical Group, which uses the location to provide a range of women’s health services, and Children’s Medical Group, which is owned by Children’s Wisconsin. Both tenants have operated from the building since it opened in 2007. Tom Shepherd and Adam Connor of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller.