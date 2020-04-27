HSA PrimeCare Sells Four-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest, Wisconsin

Pictured is Advocate Good Samaritan South in Downers Grove, Ill. HSA PrimeCare developed the 35,011-square-foot outpatient clinic in 2008.

ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN — HSA PrimeCare, the national healthcare real estate division of HSA Commercial Real Estate, has sold a four-building medical office portfolio to Irvine, Calif.-based IRA Capital. The buildings, spanning a total of 107,828 square feet, are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. HSA PrimeCare will continue to manage the assets on behalf of IRA. Mike Wilson and Erik Foster of Avison Young represented HSA PrimeCare in the transaction. The properties include: Advocate Good Samaritan South in Downers Grove, Ill.; Hawthorn Surgery Center in Vernon Hills, Ill.; Advocate Aurora Health Beverly Clinic in Chicago; and Advocate Aurora Health Muskego Clinic in Muskego, Wis.