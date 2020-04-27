REBusinessOnline

HSA PrimeCare Sells Four-Building Medical Office Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest, Wisconsin

Pictured is Advocate Good Samaritan South in Downers Grove, Ill. HSA PrimeCare developed the 35,011-square-foot outpatient clinic in 2008.

ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN — HSA PrimeCare, the national healthcare real estate division of HSA Commercial Real Estate, has sold a four-building medical office portfolio to Irvine, Calif.-based IRA Capital. The buildings, spanning a total of 107,828 square feet, are located in Illinois and Wisconsin. HSA PrimeCare will continue to manage the assets on behalf of IRA. Mike Wilson and Erik Foster of Avison Young represented HSA PrimeCare in the transaction. The properties include: Advocate Good Samaritan South in Downers Grove, Ill.; Hawthorn Surgery Center in Vernon Hills, Ill.; Advocate Aurora Health Beverly Clinic in Chicago; and Advocate Aurora Health Muskego Clinic in Muskego, Wis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business