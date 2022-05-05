HSBC Bank Signs 265,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease at The Spiral in Manhattan

HSBC Bank plans to take occupancy of its space at The Spiral in Manhattan in January 2024.

NEW YORK CITY — HSBC Bank has signed a 265,000-square-foot office lease for its new U.S. headquarters at The Spiral, a 65-story tower located at 66 Hudson Blvd. in Manhattan. The lease term is 20 years. Tishman Speyer is developing The Spiral, which is nearing completion. Peter Riguardi, Matt Astrachan, Ken Siegel, Mitch Konsker and Will McGarry of JLL represented HSBC Bank in the lease negotiations. Tishman Speyer was represented internally. HSBC Bank plans to relocate from its current space in Midtown in January 2024. Following this transaction, the 2.8 million-square-foot building is now roughly 70 percent leased, with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton set to anchor The Spiral with 14- and 13-floor commitments, respectively.