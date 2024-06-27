HSBC Signs 35,400 SF Office Lease Expansion at The Spiral in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — HSBC Bank has signed a 35,400-square-foot office lease expansion at The Spiral, a 66-story tower located in Midtown Manhattan. The company initially signed a 20-year, 265,000-square-foot lease for its headquarters space in May 2022. Following the expansion, HSBC will occupy the entire 29th and 30th floors in addition to three podium floors and a recently opened wealth center at street level. Greg Conen and Sam Brodsky internally represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer, in the lease negotiations. Peter Riguardi, Matt Astrachan, Mitchell Konsker and Will McGarry of JLL represented HSBC.