HSF Originates $108M Construction Loan for Des Moines Apartment Tower

DES MOINES, IOWA — Dallas-based HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $108 million first lien construction loan for 515 Walnut Tower in downtown Des Moines. St. Joseph Group is the borrower and developer. Richard Price and Jackie Meagher of Berkadia arranged the loan. The project will rise 33 stories with 390 apartment units. A central amenity “lodge” will offer fitness, coworking, lounge and entertainment areas, including a rooftop terrace with hot tubs and cooking space. The second floor will feature a 4,000-square-foot fitness center as well as sky walk connections to an adjacent parking garage.