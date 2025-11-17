Monday, November 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Named 515 Walnut Tower, the project will rise 33 stories with 390 units. (Rendering courtesy of St. Joseph Group)
DevelopmentIowaLoansMidwestMultifamily

HSF Originates $108M Construction Loan for Des Moines Apartment Tower

by Kristin Harlow

DES MOINES, IOWA — Dallas-based HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $108 million first lien construction loan for 515 Walnut Tower in downtown Des Moines. St. Joseph Group is the borrower and developer. Richard Price and Jackie Meagher of Berkadia arranged the loan.  The project will rise 33 stories with 390 apartment units. A central amenity “lodge” will offer fitness, coworking, lounge and entertainment areas, including a rooftop terrace with hot tubs and cooking space. The second floor will feature a 4,000-square-foot fitness center as well as sky walk connections to an adjacent parking garage.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $10.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Sudberry Properties Opens 200-Unit The Brynn Apartment Community...

Garrett Cos. Acquires 12.6-Acre Parcel in Englewood, Colorado,...

Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Ridgewood Apartments in Medford,...

Hines Breaks Ground on 306-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Associated Bank Provides $11.7M Construction Loan for Retail...

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Opens $11.6M Addition in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 27,149 SF Industrial Lease...

JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community...