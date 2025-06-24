HSF Provides $36.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Project in Atascocita, Texas

ATASCOCITA, TEXAS — HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $36.2 million construction loan for Humble Ranch, a 160-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located about 25 miles north of Houston in Atascocita. Humble Ranch will offer a mix of one-bedroom duplexes and two- and three-bedroom detached homes, all of which will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private fenced yards with patios. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse, business center, pool and a fitness center, as well as access to the 21-acre Atascocita Park. Paul Smyth of Broadsword Investors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based Lēva Living. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.