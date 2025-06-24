Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Humble-Ranch-Atascocita-Texas
Humble Ranch in Atascocita will add 160 build-to-rent homes to the local supply.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

HSF Provides $36.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Project in Atascocita, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ATASCOCITA, TEXAS — HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $36.2 million construction loan for Humble Ranch, a 160-unit build-to-rent residential project that will be located about 25 miles north of Houston in Atascocita. Humble Ranch will offer a mix of one-bedroom duplexes and two- and three-bedroom detached homes, all of which will feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private fenced yards with patios. Communal amenities will include a clubhouse, business center, pool and a fitness center, as well as access to the 21-acre Atascocita Park. Paul Smyth of Broadsword Investors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based Lēva Living. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 396-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 135-Room Hotel...

Harvey Cleary Completes 104,000 SF Houston Facility for...

MKA International Signs 10,536 SF Office Lease at...

Oak Row Equities Obtains $210.5M Construction Financing for...

Centennial Bank Provides $117M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Allstate Ventures Begins Leasing 28-Story Apartment Building in...

CPP, Beacon Acquire 104-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

Sordoni Properties Buys Historic Industrial Building in Northeast...