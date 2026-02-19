HSF Provides $37M Construction Loan for South Houston Multifamily Project

HOUSTON — HALL Structured Finance (HSF) has provided a $37 million construction loan for Orem Circle Apartments, a 270-unit multifamily project that will be located in South Houston. Orem Circle will consist of six three-story residential buildings. Units will have an average size of 901 square feet, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Asher Bittman of Chicago-based Sheridan Capital Partners arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Houston-based developer Texas Group. Completion is slated for fall 2027.