MESA, ARIZ. — HSL Properties has acquired two hotels in Mesa for a combined $50.2 million from Power Hotel Group. Bill Murney and Mike Montoya of Cushman & Wakefield’s Western Hospitality Advisory Group represented the seller. The portfolio includes a 180-room Sheraton, a 129-room Courtyard by Marriott, 15,000 square feet of retail space, a commercial laundry facility, a full spa and 18,000 square feet of meeting space, including an 11,000-square-foot ballroom.