HSM Equity Partners to Build 15,540 SF Industrial Project in Dallas

DALLAS — HSM Equity Partners, the development arm of Henry S. Miller Cos., will build a 15,540-square-foot industrial project in Dallas for OTR Fleet Service, a provider of maintenance services for commercial vehicles. Huntley Luna and Nick Robinson of Henry S. Miller Brokerage represented the developer, I-20 Industrial LP, in the acquisition of the 14.6-acre tract on which the project will be developed. Tom Clarke of Transwestern represented the seller, HCH Farms Ltd. Mark Smith of HSM Equity Partners will develop the facility.