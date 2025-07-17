HSM Negotiates Sale of 127,000 SF Shopping Center in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage (HSM) has negotiated the sale of Mills Pointe Shopping Center, a 127,000-square-foot retail property located in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Fitness Connection anchors the center, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built on 16.7 acres in 1985 and is also home to tenants such Mena’s Mexican Restaurant, Quinlan’s Sports Bar and Lin’s Asian Buffet. Darrell Hurmis of HSM represented the seller, HSM Mills Pointe Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.