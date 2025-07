LANCASTER, TEXAS — Henry S. Miller Brokerage (HSM) has negotiated the sale of a 3.4-acre self-storage development site in the southern Dallas suburb of Lancaster. The buyer, national self-storage owner-operator SAFStor Inc., plans to develop a four-story, climate-controlled facility at the site at 1032 Cedar Valley Drive. Huntley Luna and Nick Robinson of HSM internally represented the seller, HSM Equity Partners, in the transaction.