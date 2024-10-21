Monday, October 21, 2024
One Meadow Glen will bring 278 new apartments and 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space to Millbrae, Calif.
HSR Breaks Ground on 278-Unit Multifamily Community in Millbrae, California

by Amy Works

MILLBRAE, CALIF. — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has started construction on One Meadow Glen, an apartment property at 959 El Camino Real in Millbrae, approximately 15 miles south of San Francisco.

Situated on 1.8 acres, the six-story property will offer 278 apartments, including 26 affordable units, and 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units will range in size from 450 square feet to 1,460 square feet. Community amenities will include a 25-yard lap pool with spa, sauna, cold plunge, a fitness center, coworking lounge, clubhouse and entertainment lounge, pet wash, resident maker space, secure bike storage and secure parking.

Completion is slated for second-quarter 2027. Project partners include BDE Architecture as architect of record and SBI Builders as general contractor. HSR acquired the land from Bay Properties, which plans to retain a retail interest in the property.

