Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hawes-Crossing-Apts-Mesa-AZ
The multifamily project will bring 419 apartments to the 1,100-acre Hawes Crossing, a master-planned development in Mesa, Ariz.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

HSR Breaks Ground on 419-Unit Multifamily Project in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on a three-story, 419-unit Class A multifamily community situated within Hawes Crossing, a 1,100-acre master-planned community in Mesa.

Spanning 18 acres, the community will consist of 14 buildings and offer a variety of amenities, including a fitness center with gym, sauna, cold plunge and Zen garden; work-from-home areas; and a 2,000-square-foot entertainment lounge that opens to a courtyard. The courtyard will feature a resort-style pool and spa, festoon lighting and a covered grill lounge. Additional amenities will include pickleball courts, private dining, a leasing lobby, package room, pet spa and park, children’s play area and connectivity to the Hawes Crossing trail system.

The project is scheduled to open in summer 2026.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 308-Unit Multifamily Property Near...

SPI Advisory Sells 276-Unit Northpoint Villas Apartments in...

Thompson Thrift Divests of Citadel at Castle Pines...

Berkadia Secures $46.7M in Refinancing for Arbor Park...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 79,044 SF Union Crossing...

Ethos Commercial Arranges $6.1M Acquisition Loan for Multi-Tenant...

CBRE Arranges $47.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Discovery Builders Breaks Ground on $300M Science Building...

Prominence Global Unveils Plans to Develop 260-Acre Catalina...