HSR Breaks Ground on 419-Unit Multifamily Project in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., has broken ground on a three-story, 419-unit Class A multifamily community situated within Hawes Crossing, a 1,100-acre master-planned community in Mesa.

Spanning 18 acres, the community will consist of 14 buildings and offer a variety of amenities, including a fitness center with gym, sauna, cold plunge and Zen garden; work-from-home areas; and a 2,000-square-foot entertainment lounge that opens to a courtyard. The courtyard will feature a resort-style pool and spa, festoon lighting and a covered grill lounge. Additional amenities will include pickleball courts, private dining, a leasing lobby, package room, pet spa and park, children’s play area and connectivity to the Hawes Crossing trail system.

The project is scheduled to open in summer 2026.