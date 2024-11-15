HSR, MetLife Start Construction of 244-Unit Multifamily Community in Seattle

SEATTLE — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and capital partner MetLife Investment Management have broken ground on a residential community in Seattle. Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2026, the seven-story, transit-oriented development is situated in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood.

Located at 6716 Roosevelt Way NE, the property will offer 244 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, a unique feature among multifamily projects in the Roosevelt neighborhood. Community amenities will include a two-story coworking space, rooftop clubroom with indoor and outdoor spaces, fitness center and ground-floor retail space.

The property is located a half block from the Roosevelt Link Light Rail station, offering residents an 11-minute commute to downtown Seattle, a 35-minute commute to downtown Bellevue, Wash., and a 48-minute commute to Overlake and Redmond, Wash.

Weinstein A+U designed the project and Chinn Construction is serving as general contractor. Avenue5 will serve as property manager.