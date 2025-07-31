Thursday, July 31, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shea-Residences-Scottsdale-AZ
High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management will break ground on Shea Residences in Scottsdale, Ariz., in September. The 189-unit project will be complete by the end of 2027.
ArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

HSR, MetLife to Break Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and joint venture partner, MetLife Investment Management, will break ground in September on Shea Residences in Scottsdale. The project is slated for completion by the end of 2027. The architect is ESG Architects, and Brinkmann Constructors will serve as the general contractor.

Shea Residences is a three-story, 189-unit development at 7000 E. Shea Blvd. Positioned on about 3 acres, the project will include studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will feature luxury finishes, such as quartz countertops and islands and wine fridges. Amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, two open-air courtyards, a fitness center with a sauna and cold plunge, coworking space, a pet spa and dog park and a club room.

You may also like

GDL Asset Management Receives $22.6M in Refinancing for...

Investor Partnership Acquires Office Building in Encinitas, California...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31-Unit Glencrest...

SRS Arranges $5.7M Ground Lease Sale of Panera...

Northmarq Provides $129.7M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Jackson-Shaw to Develop 347,387 SF Industrial Project in...

GTP Food Group to Open Three New Restaurants...

Piedmont Healthcare to Build $275M Hospital Expansion in...

Turnbridge Equities to Break Ground on $200M Highline...