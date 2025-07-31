HSR, MetLife to Break Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — High Street Residential (HSR), the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., and joint venture partner, MetLife Investment Management, will break ground in September on Shea Residences in Scottsdale. The project is slated for completion by the end of 2027. The architect is ESG Architects, and Brinkmann Constructors will serve as the general contractor.

Shea Residences is a three-story, 189-unit development at 7000 E. Shea Blvd. Positioned on about 3 acres, the project will include studio, one- and two-bedroom units that will feature luxury finishes, such as quartz countertops and islands and wine fridges. Amenities include a resort-style pool and hot tub, two open-air courtyards, a fitness center with a sauna and cold plunge, coworking space, a pet spa and dog park and a club room.