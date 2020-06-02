REBusinessOnline

HSS Opens 15,000 SF Medical Center at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

The medical office space is located within the Hudson Yards mixed-use destination in Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY — Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has opened a new 15,000-square-foot outpatient medical center at the Hudson Yards mixed-use development in Manhattan. The space is located within 31 Hudson Yards, a 72-story building that also houses the Equinox Hotel and an Equinox fitness club. The facility will be staffed by physicians and surgeons specializing in hand and upper extremity, spine, joint replacement and pain management. Related Cos. is the developer and owner of Hudson Yards.

