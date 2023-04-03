HTG, AM Affordable Housing Break Ground on $23.5M Seniors Housing Community in Crestview, Florida

CRESTVIEW, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and nonprofit AM Affordable Housing have broken ground on Princeton Grove, an affordable housing development in Crestview catered to seniors aged 62 and older. Located at 475 Aplin Road, the community will comprise four stories with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 22, 30 and 60 percent of area median income (AMI), will range in cost from $363 to $1,188 per month. Five units have been committed for veterans who meet the household income and age criteria. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pickleball court, putting green, media room with computer stations, swimming pool and a dog park.

Funding sources for the $23.5 million project, which is scheduled for completion next fall, include a $14 million construction loan from Truist Bank, $9.1 million in 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity syndicated through Truist Community Capital and three additional loans from the Florida Housing Finance Corp. Grandbridge Real Estate Capital additionally provided a $7.5 million Freddie Mac loan.

Bayern Construction is the general contractor on the project, with PQH Group acting as architect and interior designer and Choctaw Engineering providing civil engineering services. BDG Booth is the landscape designer.