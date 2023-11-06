HTG, AM Affordable Housing Break Ground on $37M Seniors Housing Community in Miami

MIAMI — A joint venture between Housing Trust Group (HTG) and AM Affordable Housing has broken ground on a $37 million affordable seniors housing project located at 18700 NE 25th Ave. in Miami. Dubbed Oasis at Aventura, the development will feature 95 one-bedroom units across eight stories reserved for residents age 62 years or older earning at or below 25, 33 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Amenities at the community will include a community room, fitness center, business center, library and lounge and outdoor terrace. Monthly rents at the property will range from $484 to $1,161.

Funding for the project includes $21 million in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) syndicated through Raymond James, a $19.3 million construction loan provided by JP Morgan Chase Bank, a permanent $7.5 million Freddie Mac loan secured through Berkadia, a $4.3 million Florida Housing Finance Corp. viability loan and a $2.4 million loan provided by the Miami-Dade County affordable housing surtax program.

The project team includes Realization Architects, general contractor Ballast Construction, engineer Sun-Tech Engineering, interior designer B Pila Design Studio and landscape architect Witkin Hults + Partners. Completion of Oasis at Aventura is scheduled for spring 2025.