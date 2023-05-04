Thursday, May 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Shoreline Villas in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., features a 3,155-square-foot clubhouse and a pickleball court (pictured above). (Image courtesy of Jimmy Stewart)
DevelopmentFloridaSeniors HousingSoutheast

HTG, AM Affordable Housing Complete 72-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and AM Affordable Housing have completed construction of Shoreline Villas, a 72-unit affordable housing community catering to seniors age 62 and older in Fort Walton Beach. Apartments at Shoreline Villas are reserved for age- and income-qualifying residents who earn at or below 33 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $587 to $1,300 per month. The three-story garden-style community features a 3,155-square-foot clubhouse. Residents also have access to literacy training, financial assistance and employment assistance services onsite.

Funding sources for Shoreline Villas include $10.4 million in 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity from JP Morgan Chase and Raymond James as syndicator, as well as a $11.9 million construction loan and $5.1 million permanent loan, both provided by JP Morgan Chase Bank.

The design-build team for Shoreline Villas includes general contractor HTG Hennessy LLC, architect PQH Group, engineering firm Choctaw Engineering, landscape architect Booth Design Group, interior designer Stiles Interior and Builders Design and surveyors Panhandle Associates.

You may also like

Greystone Provides $10.4M Acquisition Loan for Park Estates...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells 18,156 SF Retail...

Adolfson & Peterson Completes 242,000 SF Office Building...

McShane Completes Construction of 285-Unit Domain CityGate Apartment...

Darland Breaks Ground on 408,332 SF Spec Warehouse...

Brennan Investment Group to Develop 157,300 SF Industrial...

Opus Group Opens 335-Unit Melody on Main Apartments...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81.7M in Financing for...

Prime Reveals Plans for $2B Data Center Campus...