HTG, AM Affordable Housing Open 81-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Crystal River, Florida

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA. — Affordable housing developers Housing Trust Group (HTG) and AM Affordable Housing have partnered to deliver The Fountains at Hidden Lake, an 81-unit affordable seniors housing community located at 10456 W. Ashburn Lane in Crystal River. The $24.5 million community was fully occupied at the grand opening to households age 62 and older who earn at or below 30, 40 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).

Situated on 7 acres in west Florida, The Fountains at Hidden Lake includes 61 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 645 to 952 square feet. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, horseshoe court, fitness center, dog park and a multipurpose community room. Programming for the senior residents will include regular wellness check-ins, light housekeeping, grocery and laundry assistance and a calendar of community events and activities.

Public and private funding sources for the project included $20.4 million in 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) allocated by the Florida Housing Finance Corp. and syndicated by City Real Estate Advisors; an $18.5 million construction loan and $4.15 million permanent loan from KeyBank Real Estate Capital; and a $340,000 loan from the City of Crystal River. The project team included general contractor BDI Construction, FK Architecture, Hamilton Engineering & Surveying, interior designer Builders Design and landscape architect Forward Planning & Design.