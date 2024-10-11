HTG Begins Construction on $58M Affordable Housing Community in Miami’s Overtown Neighborhood

MIAMI — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has begun construction on Courtside Apartments II, a $58 million affordable housing community project located in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. Upon completion, the property will total 120 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. This marks the second and final phase of a two-phase development that began with the opening of Courtside Apartments in 2016.

Apartments at Courtside II will be reserved for residents earning at or below 50, 60 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), and monthly rents will range from $985 to $3,092. The property will feature a North and South Building, situated at 1698 N.W. 3 Ave. and 1501 N.W. 4 Ave., respectively, with both buildings spanning seven stories. Amenities at the community will include a clubhouse with a media center, fitness center, dog park and bike storage. Completion of construction is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, with leasing scheduled to begin in fall 2025.

The project team includes Corwil Architects, general contractor BDI Construction, civil engineer Kimley-Horn, interior designer Builders Design and landscape architect Witkin Hults + Partners.