HTG Breaks Ground on $100M Mixed-Use Development in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has broken ground on University Station, a $100 million mixed-use development, in a public-private partnership with the City of Hollywood. The project will comprise 216 units of workforce housing, a 635-space parking garage, retail space and new home for Barry University College of Nursing and Health Services. All of University Station’s apartments will be reserved for individuals and families at various income thresholds, including 22, 30, 40, 60, 70 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $374 to $1,634.

The three-building development will be situated on 2.5 acres of city-owned land next to the future Broward Commuter Rail (BCR) South Station. Funding sources include LIHTC equity from Raymond James and debt from Bank of America and National Housing Trust Fund. The State of Florida and Broward County also contributed debt and civic funds for the project.

The development team includes Corwil Architects and general contractor ANF Group Inc. HSQ Group will serve as the civil engineer, BNI Engineers will serve as the structural engineer and RPJ Inc. Consulting Engineers will serve as the MEP engineer. B. Pila Design Studio will handle interior design, and Witkin Hults + Partners will handle landscape design. Kaller Architecture will serve as the interior designer for Barry University’s space within the development. HTG plans to deliver University Station in spring 2025.