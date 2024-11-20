HTG Breaks Ground on $25.7M Affordable Housing Community in Holly Hill, Florida

HOLLY HILL, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has broken ground on Fox Pointe, a $25.7 million affordable housing community in Holly Hill, a coastal suburb of Daytona Beach. HTG is partnering with HfH Supportive Housing on the development, which will feature 35 units reserved for housing-insecure individuals and 35 units reserved as affordable and workforce housing. A

partments at Fox Pointe will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 22, 30, 60 and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), with monthly rents ranging from $319 to $1,610. The property will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 600 to 975 square feet. Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse with a lounge area, business center, picnic pavilion, dog park, playground, fitness center and onsite resident services. HTG expects to complete Fox Pointe by fourth-quarter 2025, with leasing to begin next fall.

Members of the design-build team include Park and Eleazer Construction, FK Architecture, civil engineer Mark Dowst & Associates Inc., interior designer Builders Design and landscape architect Culliver Design Inc. Funding sources include Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from Florida Housing Finance Corp. that was syndicated through Raymond James Equity Investor; a construction loan from TD Bank; a Rental Recovery Loan Program (RRLP) base loan; a Volusia County HOME and SHIP (State Housing Initiatives Partnership) loan; financing from HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan; and a RRLP ELI (extremely low-income) loan.