HTG Breaks Ground on $71M Aviva Goodyear Multifamily Community Near Phoenix

Slated for completion in summer 2022, Aviva – Goodyear will bring 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments to Goodyear, Ariz.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has closed on financing to begin construction of Aviva – Goodyear, an apartment development in Goodyear. The property will be HTG’s second Aviva multifamily community that embraces eco-friendly, luxury living with an array of wellness-oriented amenities.

With the first apartments slated for delivery in September 2021, the $71 million Aviva – Goodyear will feature 288 luxury apartment residences in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with open floor plans; kitchens featuring quartz and granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; nine-foot ceilings with vaulted ceilings on upper floors; walk-in closets; wide-plank flooring; and private patios with storage.

Located at 4175 N. Falcon Drive, the gated community will offer two swimming pools with spas surrounded by cabana beds, chaise lounge chairs, fire pits and outdoor games. A 10,000-square-foot clubhouse will offer a media and game room, billiards table and co-working spaces with private conference rooms. Also, Aviva – Goodyear will feature a health and wellness center including smart cardio machines, free weights, boxing and a yoga/spin studio with a 24/7 virtual trainer, a playground with covered seating areas, basketball court and a dog park with covered seating and a dog agility course.

Slated for completion in summer 2022, Aviva – Goodyear will offer 43 covered garages, four electric car charging stations, carports and additional storage options for residents. Additionally, residents will have direct private access to Falcon Park, a public park with a playground area, 20 acres of open space, softball field, baseball field, sand volleyball court, picnic pavilion, walking paths and a basketball court.

The project team includes Eric Miller Architects, Chasse Building Team, KSE Design Group, Lawrence Lake Interiors and The Design Element. Mark-Taylor Residential will oversee leasing and management with rents starting at $1,375 per month.