Units at Apartments at Bryce Landing in Middleburg, Fla., will be reserved for residents earning at or below 30 and 60 percent of area median income.
HTG Delivers $21.9M Affordable Housing Community in Metro Jacksonville

by John Nelson

MIDDLEBURG, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has completed the development of the Apartments at Bryce Landing, a $21.9 million affordable housing project in Middleburg, roughly 30 miles outside of Jacksonville. Located at 1914 Bryce Landing Way, the community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments across four buildings. Apartments range from 717 to 1,191 square feet, and amenities include a fitness center, media center, swimming pool, playground, picnic pavilion and a 15,000-square-foot park. Units will be reserved for residents earning at or below 30 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), and residents will have access to literacy training, financial assistance and employment assistance services.

JPMorgan Chase provided a $16.5 million construction loan and a $6.3 million permanent loan for the project. Funding also included $1.7 million in annual low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) provided by Florida Housing Finance Corp. through Raymond James Tax Credit Funds. Kellogg & Kimsey was the general contractor for the development, and Fugleberg Koch was the architect. Landscape architect Wood and Partners and engineering firm CHW Consultants were also part of the project team.

