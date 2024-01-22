HTG, Elite Equity Break Ground on $44M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Leisure City, Florida

LEISURE CITY, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) has begun construction of Naranja Grand, an affordable housing community for seniors in Leisure City, approximately 25 miles southwest of Miami. The $44 million project is a collaborative effort between HTG and Miami Lakes, Fla.-based Elite Equity Development.

The eight-story property will feature 120 units (91 one-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom) reserved for income-qualifying residents age 55 and older who earn at or below 30, 60, and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI). Monthly rents will range from $580 to $1,625. Construction is slated for completion in the spring of 2025. The building will total 117,000 square feet and the developers will seek National Green Building Standard certification.

Funding sources for Phase I include $26 million in 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity syndicated through Raymond James, a construction loan of $26.2 million provided by TD Bank, a permanent Freddie Mac loan of $9 million through Berkadia, a Florida Housing Finance Corp. Viability Loan of $4.3 million and a $3 million loan from the Miami-Dade County Affordable Housing Surtax Program. The design-build team includes architect ATL Architecture, general contractor Gomez Construction, engineer EAC Consulting, interior designer Builders Design and landscape architect EGS2 Landscape Architecture.

A planned Phase II at Naranja Grand will consist of 200 affordable units for families.