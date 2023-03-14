REBusinessOnline

HTG, Mount Hermon AME Church Break Ground on Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Units at Mount Herman Apartments will be reserved for income-qualifying residents 62 and older who earn at or below 25 and 60 percent of the area median income.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and Mount Hermon African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church Inc. has broken ground on Mount Herman Apartments, an affordable seniors housing project in Fort Lauderdale. The seven-story property will be located at 750 NW 4th St. and offer one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 650 to 950 square feet. Apartments will be reserved for income-qualifying residents 62 and older who earn at or below 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), with rents ranging from $425 to $1,225 per month.

Amenities will include a rooftop pool and pool deck with lounge seating, fitness center, multipurpose clubroom with kitchenette and an outdoor community gathering space. Services provided at the community will include 24-hour resident assistance and a resident assurance check-in program, adult literacy training and assistance with light housekeeping, grocery shopping and laundry.

Funding sources for Mount Hermon Apartments include $32.6 million in 9 percent LIHTC equity syndicated through Raymond James, a $33 million construction loan through TD Bank, a $7.5 million Freddie Mac loan through Berkadia and a $640,000 loan from the City of Fort Lauderdale.

HTG and Mount Hermon AME Church plan to open the property in late 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  