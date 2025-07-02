Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Mount Hermon Apartments in Fort Lauderdale features one- and two-bedroom apartments reserved for seniors earning at or below 25 and 60 percent of the area median income.
HTG, Mount Hermon AME Church Open $43.5M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Housing Trust Group (HTG) and Mount Hermon African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church have opened Mount Hermon Apartments, a new affordable seniors housing community in Fort Lauderdale. Development costs totaled $43.5 million.

Monthly rental rates at the community, which features one- and two-bedroom apartments, range from $433 to $1,422 per month. Units are reserved for seniors earning at or below 25 and 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). According to Apartments.com, the average rental rate for a one-bedroom apartment in Fort Lauderdale is $2,222.

Amenities at the property include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, clubroom and community gathering space. Services offered at the community include 24-hour assistance, adult literacy training and support with light housekeeping, grocery shopping and laundry.

Financing for the development included $32.6 million in 9 percent low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity syndicated through Raymond James; a $33 million construction loan from TD Bank; a $7.5 million permanent Freddie Mac loan provided and serviced by Berkadia; and a $640,000 loan from the City of Fort Lauderdale.

HTG Gomez Construction served as the project’s general contractor. The project team also included architect REP-R-TWAR, civil engineer Thomas Engineering and interior design firm B. Pila Design Studio.

