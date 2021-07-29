REBusinessOnline

Hubbard Street Group, Cresset Real Estate Partners Break Ground on 26-Story Multifamily Building in Phoenix

The 26-story Skye on 6th in Phoenix will feature 309 apartments and 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

PHOENIX — Hubbard Street Group and Cresset Real Estate Partners, as capital partner, have broken ground on Skye on 6th, an apartment property located on the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield streets in Phoenix.

Slated for completion in summer 2023, the 26-story Skye on 6th will feature 309 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as penthouses on the top residential floor. Community amenities include a pool deck with cabanas, fitness center, yoga studio, steam room and sauna, a co-working area, an outdoor terrace, a dog run, party room, chef’s grade kitchen for entertainers, package storage room, bicycle storage, indoor parking and storage lockers. The project will also feature approximately 6,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project team includes Shepley Bulfinch as architect and Clayco as general contractor.

