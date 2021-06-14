REBusinessOnline

HUD Awards $1.1B in American Rescue Plan Funds for Emergency Housing Vouchers

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the first portion of American Rescue Plan funds for Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs) to be utilized by individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. HUD is awarding $1.1 billion via 70,000 vouchers for 626 public housing authorities (PHAs) administering the agency’s Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The voucher awards are part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP), which enabled HUD and other agencies to allocate $5 billion in additional vouchers to PHAs.

The EHV funding provides communities in need with resources that help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, as well as those fleeing or attempting to flee unsafe situations such as domestic violence, dating violence and/or sexual assault.

The first portion of the EHVs will cover the cost of vouchers and related administrative costs, as well as costs needed to stay in the program for up to the first 18 months. After that, HUD says it will provide yearly funds to cover the cost of renewals in 12-month increments through Sept. 30, 2030 or until the $5 billion ARP allocation runs out, whichever comes first.

In total, HUD has given out $10 billion in ARP homelessness assistance, including the $5 billion of EHVs. HUD also gave $5 billion through the HOME Investment Partnership Program to improve the amount of affordable housing.

