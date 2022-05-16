REBusinessOnline

Hudson Atlantic Arranges $13.5M Sale of Two Multifamily Properties in Montclair, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has arranged the $13.5 million sale of two transit-served multifamily properties totaling 56 units and one commercial space in the Northern New Jersey community of Montclair. The properties include a 27-unit building at 10 Roosevelt Place and a 29-unit building with a commercial space at 47 N. Fullerton Ave. Both buildings were constructed in the early 1920s. Hudson Atlantic Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

