Hudson Atlantic Arranges $15.6M Sale of Northern New Jersey Multifamily Portfolio

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Hudson Atlantic Realty has arranged the $15.6 million sale of a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 96 units in the Northern New Jersey community of East Orange. The sales price equates to $162,500 per unit. All four properties are located near the city’s downtown area and recently received renovations to their unit interiors, including new floors, upgraded kitchens and onsite laundry facilities. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.