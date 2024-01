POMPTON LAKES, N.J. — Hudson Atlantic Realty has arranged the $20 million sale of Lakeside Residences, a 52-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Pompton Lakes. Built in 2022, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center, game room and a resident lounge. Adam Zweibel of Hudson Atlantic represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.