WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic has arranged the $3.6 million sale of The Highlander, a 19-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Wood-Ridge. The undisclosed seller originally developed the property, which according to Apatments.com exclusively offers one-bedroom units, in 1977. Adam Zweibel and Dante Fusaro of Hudson Atlantic brokered the deal. The buyer was also not disclosed.