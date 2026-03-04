Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Hudson Atlantic Arranges $9.3M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty Advisors has arranged the $9.3 million sale of a 50-unit apartment complex in East Orange, about 15 miles west of New York City. The five-story building at 22-30 S. Munn Ave. was gut-renovated in 2008 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 917 square feet. Nick Favorito of Hudson Atlantic represented the seller in the transaction and collaborated with Hudson Atlantic’s Adam Zweibel to source the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

