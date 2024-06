DREXEL HILL, PA. — Regional brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic has arranged the sale of Garrett House Apartments, a 57-unit multifamily building in Drexel Hill, a western suburb of Philadelphia. The property was built in 1960 and exclusively houses one-bedroom units. Adam Zweibel led the Hudson Atlantic team that brokered the deal, which traded at a price of $6 million and a cap rate of 5.75 percent. The buyer and seller, which was also the original owner, were not disclosed.