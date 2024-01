JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Hudson Atlantic Realty has brokered the $2.3 million sale of Grand Gardens, a 16-unit apartment complex located in the Bergen-Lafayette area of Jersey City. The property was originally built in 1950 and houses one- and two-bedroom units. Ben Susskind and Adam Zweibel of Hudson Atlantic brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The deal traded at a cap rate of 4.46 percent.