Hudson Atlantic Negotiates $14.6M Sale of Apartment Complex in Cranford, New Jersey

CRANFORD, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has negotiated the $14.6 million sale of Riverside Gardens, a 46-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Cranford. The sales price equates to roughly $318,000 per unit. The property was originally constructed in the 1940s and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as onsite parking and laundry facilities. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.