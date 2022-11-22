REBusinessOnline

Hudson Atlantic Negotiates $14.6M Sale of Apartment Complex in Cranford, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

CRANFORD, N.J. — Locally based brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has negotiated the $14.6 million sale of Riverside Gardens, a 46-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Cranford. The sales price equates to roughly $318,000 per unit. The property was originally constructed in the 1940s and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as onsite parking and laundry facilities. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  