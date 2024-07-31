Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Hudson Atlantic Negotiates $20M Sale of Multifamily Property in Robbinsville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has negotiated the $20 million sale of Southside Lofts, a 64-unit multifamily property in the Central New Jersey community of Robbinsville. The seller, Sharbell Development, delivered the property in 2020. According to Apartments.com, Southside Lofts offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 713 to 1,207 square feet and amenities such as a fitness center, lounge and a rooftop terrace. Adam Zweibel of Hudson Atlantic represented Sharbell Development in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

