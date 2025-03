ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has negotiated the $4.2 million sale of an 18-unit apartment building in Englishtown, an eastern suburb of Trenton. According to LoopNet Inc., Englishtown Village Gardens was originally built in 1945 and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Dante Fusaro of Hudson Atlantic brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.