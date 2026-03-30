Hudson Atlantic Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Paramus, New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has negotiated the $9.2 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The 9.9-acre site at 731 Pascack Road is fully approved for the development of a 162-unit, age-restricted project that will be known as The Residences at Joy Farms. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a fitness center, bar/kitchen area and indoor/outdoor social spaces. Adam Zweibel of Hudson Atlantic brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.