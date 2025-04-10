Thursday, April 10, 2025
Barrington-Mews
Barrington Mews was recently released from its 30-year affordable income restriction under the Section 42 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The property will be operated as market-rate housing moving forward.
Hudson Atlantic Negotiates Sale of 284-Unit Seniors Housing Complex in Barrington, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BARRINGTON, N.J. — Regional brokerage firm Hudson Atlantic Realty has negotiated the sale of Barrington Mews, a 284-unit seniors housing complex located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Built in 1994 as affordable seniors housing, the elevator-served, age-restricted property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as community rooms, onsite laundry facilities and grilling and picnic areas. Adam Zweibel of Hudson Atlantic brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The new ownership plans to transition the property to market-rate housing.

