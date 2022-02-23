Hudson Capital Breaks Ground on Phase II of Apartment Community in Raleigh

Hudson 5401 is part of 5401 North, a 400-plus-acre master planned development.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Hudson Capital Properties has broken ground on Phase II of Hudson 5401, a 264-unit apartment community in Raleigh.

The first phase of the development included 192 units and was completed in 2019. Unit features in Phase I include granite countertops, kitchen islands, oversized windows, outdoor grilling, double vanity in bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans.

Hudson 5401 is part of 5401 North, a 400-plus-acre master planned development. When both phases of Hudson 5401 are completed, the community will feature a total of 456 apartments featuring amenities such as a resort-style pool area with cabanas, coworking spaces and fitness centers. Goddard Day School and Splash and Dash Pet Groomer have opened in the community. Additional retail is opening this year, including a coffee shop.

Located between Interstate 540 and Highway 401, Hudson 5401 is situated eight miles from downtown Raleigh and 18 miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The property is also situated close to the Neuse River Greenway, which offers over 27 miles of trails.