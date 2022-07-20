Hudson Capital Properties Sells Hudson Ridge Apartments in Atlanta for $143.5M

ATLANTA — Hudson Capital Properties (HCP) has sold Hudson Ridge Apartments, a 434-unit multifamily community located at 3505 Windy Ridge Lane in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. An affiliate of New York-based L+M Fund Management purchased the community for $143.5 million. Kevin Geiger of CBRE represented HCP, which purchased the property in 2016 and executed a community-wide renovation, in the transaction. Built in 1998, Hudson Ridge features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, some of which feature detached garages and offer views of the nearby Truist Park, the home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves. Amenities at Hudson Ridge include a clubhouse with a lounge, resort-style pool and sundeck, tennis court, business center and a fitness center.