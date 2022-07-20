REBusinessOnline

Hudson Capital Properties Sells Hudson Ridge Apartments in Atlanta for $143.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 1998, Hudson Ridge Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, some of which feature detached garages and offer views of the nearby Truist Park, the home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves.

ATLANTA — Hudson Capital Properties (HCP) has sold Hudson Ridge Apartments, a 434-unit multifamily community located at 3505 Windy Ridge Lane in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. An affiliate of New York-based L+M Fund Management purchased the community for $143.5 million. Kevin Geiger of CBRE represented HCP, which purchased the property in 2016 and executed a community-wide renovation, in the transaction. Built in 1998, Hudson Ridge features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, some of which feature detached garages and offer views of the nearby Truist Park, the home ballpark of the Atlanta Braves. Amenities at Hudson Ridge include a clubhouse with a lounge, resort-style pool and sundeck, tennis court, business center and a fitness center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  