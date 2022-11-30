Hudson Capital Sells Active Adult Community in Myrtle Beach for $53.2M

Inspire Coastal Grand in Myrtle Beach, S.C., features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hudson Capital Properties (HCP) has sold Inspire Coastal Grand, a 194-unit active adult community in Myrtle Beach. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $53.2 million. Tai Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented HCP in the transaction. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom options. Cape Fear Commercial co-developed the project alongside HCP. The partnership broke ground on the community in 2019. Like many of the Southeastern markets where HCP invests, the greater Myrtle Beach area benefits from continued population growth that has strong potential to continue over the long term, according to HCP.