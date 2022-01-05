REBusinessOnline

Hudson Capital Sells Highland Point Apartments in Aurora to Thayer Manca

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Located in Aurora, Colo., Highland Point Apartments features 319 units, a swimming pool and fitness center.

AURORA, COLO. — Hudson Capital has completed the disposition of Highland Point Apartments, a multifamily community in Aurora, to Seattle-based Thayer Manca for an undisclosed price.

Justin Hunt, Andy Hellman, Kevin McKenna, Saul Levy, Katie Fergen and Jessica Graham of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Situated on 13.6 acres at 16894 E. Arkansas Ave., Highland Point features 319 apartments, an outdoor swimming pool and fitness center.

