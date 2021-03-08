Hudson Equities Acquires 301-Unit Apartment Community in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

All units at The Reserve at South Pointe have been renovated in recent years.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hudson Equities Management Corp. has acquired The Reserve at South Pointe in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 301-unit apartment community is located at 8900 Old Santa Fe Road. The property is spread across 17 buildings and floor plans vary from one- to three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center and dog park. Built in 1972, the community has undergone substantial capital improvements over the past four years. All units have received new appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, hardware and paint. Max Helgeson, Michael Spero and Jeff Stingley of CBRE’s Kansas City multifamily team represented the private seller. The sale represents New Jersey-based Hudson’s first acquisition in the Kansas City area.