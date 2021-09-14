Hudson Hill Partners Acquires Somers Strip Shopping Mall in White Plains, New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hudson Hill Partners has acquired Somers Strip Shopping Mall, a 10,578-square-foot retail property located in the northern New York City suburb of White Plains, for roughly $2.7 million. The sale included an adjacent development parcel. Matthew Torrance, Al Mirin, Bill Eisenhut and Kate Schwartz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a locally based family that developed the property 40 years ago, in the deal.